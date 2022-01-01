Grateful Dead - Fare Thee Well Night One - Chicago 2015-07-04

Not Available

The fourth of five farewell concerts by the 4 remaining members of the Grateful Dead performed on July 4, 2015 in Chicago, IL. SET 1: Shakedown Street, Liberty, Standing on the Moon, Me and My Uncle, Tennessee Jed, Cumberland Blues, Little Red Rooster, Friend of the Devil, and Deal. SET 2: Bird Song, The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion), Lost Sailor, Saint of Circumstance, West L.A. Fadeaway, Foolish Heart, Drums-Space, Stella Blue, and One More Saturday Night. ENCORE: U.S. Blues