Grateful Dead: Fare Thee Well - Playing for Change, Chicago, IL

Ending their long strange trip of 50 years, the surviving members of the Grateful Dead played their final "Fare Thee Well" concert at Chicago's Soldier Field Sunday night, urging a massive fervent crowd to take the feeling of the night, "Remember it, take it home and do some good with it - please, be kind.” In honor of the 50th anniversary event, the great Playing For Change released a video of their own cadre of global artists covering "Ripple." "The ripple effect," said Playing co-founder Mark Johnson, "is that the next generation gets to learn to play music all over the world.” Net proceeds from the video will benefit the Playing For Change Foundation’s music schools and programs for children worldwide.