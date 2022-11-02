1986

So Far is a music documentary video by the Grateful Dead. Directed by Jerry Garcia and Len Dell'Amico, it is intended to give a subjective view of the Grateful Dead experience. The soundtrack includes Dead song performances, largely from 1985. The visuals combine scenes of the band playing the songs, other Dead related material, computer animation, and found footage that has been altered and edited in various ways. So Far was released on VHS video tape and on laserdisc in 1987, and has a running time of 55 minutes. (Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grateful_Dead:_So_Far )