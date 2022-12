Not Available

Married two and half years, with a son 15 months old, and just finishing her residency as a Naturopathic physician, Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky at age 33 was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease). In both Jenni's book, ALS Saved My Life and Grateful: The Jenni Berebitsky Story, the short documentary by Studio Nethercott, Jenni boldly shares what her life has been like with ALS and how she chooses to move forward.