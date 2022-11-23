Grave Digger Domination

Not Available

Bone chilling crashes, unbelievable rollovers, exclusive interviews, and never before released USHRA footage are all packed inside this non-stop action-packed video. For over a decade Grave Digger has smashed and crashed his way to the top of the United States Hot Rod Association's Monster Truck racing series, and now the most feared monster on the planet, and his fearless driver Dennis Anderson, take you for the ultimate, once in a lifetime ride. From the creation of the first Grave Digger monster to Digger 12, you will feel the rush inside 10,000 pounds of 1,500 Horsepower, pure adrenaline. Over 45-minutes of never before released racing footage, the best all-time crashed and roll overs, head-to-head racing from around the country, a visit to Diggers Dungeon, and a look inside the Grave Digger Race Shop... and it's all told by Mr. Destruction himself, Dennis Anderson. Live the thrill of the Grave Digger Monster Truck time and time again...