Grave Digger: Live At Graspop

The Grave Digger is back! Their previous GMM show dates back to 2007 but now the German power metal giants are back for take three. Grave Digger is about solid riffs, ripping solos, a driving rhythm section and of course frontman Chris Boltendahl’s typical raw vocals. Ever since the early 80s, Grave Digger has regaled us with tales of Excalibur, the crusades, Wagner’s operas and even Jesus Christ. Last year, they added ‘Clash of the Gods’ to their repertoire. The riffage is appropriately unrelenting and the album as a whole is reminiscent of their excellent Rheingold CD (2003). They’ve got more than enough ammunition for a scorching live show so be sure to check them out this summer! .