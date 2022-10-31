Graveyard Alive- A Zombie Nurse in Love

Not Available

A shy nurse is bitten by a zombie and becomes a flesh eating sex kitten. GRAVEYARD ALIVE is a cross between 1920's German Expressionism and 1960's B-horror films. Shot in and around the Montreal area, this is Bastard Amber Production's first full-length feature. The story follows Patsy, a lonely, dreamy nurse who, after being bitten by a zombie, becomes a sex-kitten. With her newfound powers, she tries to win back her old flame, the suave and handsome Dr. Dox, from Goodie , a bitchy young nurse. As the film progresses, Patsy must also learn to deal with her new affliction and to live her life, no longer in her romantic dream world, but in a harsher yet ultimately more satisfying reality. Shot in Techniscope with a 1:2.35 aspect ratio, an old process used in many 1960's films such as Dario Argento's "The Cat O' Nine Tails", GRAVEYARD ALIVE promises to invigorate the horror genre stylistically as well as with its audacious and thought-provoking content.