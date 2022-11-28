Not Available

Gravity Falls, where there's always something peculiar going on! Join 12-year-old twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they explore the oddest spot on the map. Shipped off to spend the summer with their gruff Great-Uncle ("Grunkle") Stan -- who runs the tacky tourist trap, "Mystery Shack" -- the kids uncover mysterious surprises, unsurpassed silliness and supernatural shenanigans lurking around every corner of the deceptively sleepy little town. Packed with over two hours of hilarious adventures, irreverent humor and quirky, unforgettable characters, GRAVITY FALLS: SIX STRANGE TALES is a trippy trip into your family's fun zone!