Gypsy Creek's # 1 cop, Charles Gravytrain believes in three things: Truth, Justice, and slapping the no good crook Jimmy Fish Eye's in the slammer for life! And with the help of his foxy new partner, big city cop Miss Uma Booma, he may do just that. But in a town that has more stinky secrets and slippery surprises than a tin of rotten sardines the only question remains...Where's the Fish?!