Gray Matter

Since the 1940's alien beings known as "GRAYS" have been sighted around the globe with the thought that they visit our planet to study our species and civilization before they eventually invade...but what if we're wrong? What if they are only here to protect us? After a meteorite crashes to earth awakening the extraterrestrial creature within, a young woman is abducted by an alien "GRAY" to aide in hunting down and destroying the creature before it can reach a second meteorite that fell to earth decades earlier unleashing its deadly infestation of earth.