Gray State: The Rise (Rough Cut)

A documentary about America’s current militarized police state, the liberal use of deadly force against unarmed citizens and a possible pending economic collapse. The world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collapse, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order. Fearmongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrest, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance. Neighbor is turned against neighbor as the value of the dollar plunges to zero, food supplies are depleted, and everyone becomes a terror suspect. There are arrests. Disappearances. Bio attacks. Public executions of those even suspected of dissent. Even rumors of concentration camps on American soil. The GRAY STATE is here. It always was. By consent or conquest.