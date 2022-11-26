Grazia Deledda's Itineraries

Not Available

The film traces the places where the Sardinian writer lived and where her main novels were set - albeit changing the names of the villages -. The Deleddian director and scholar Remo Branca tries to find the spirit of the environments and the romance characters through an exploration of the landscape, still visually linked to the remote times of the Deleddian geography, the streets and alleys of the villages, as well as the faces of the common people who live there. The rural sanctuaries are often displayed, constantly evoked by the writer as almost documentary moments on community life. The comment highlights, through references to individual novels, the alleged findings between Deleddian places and transfigurations. The setting of the film, calm and descriptive, adds a pictorial-figurative tone, also linked to the relationships that Deledda had with the Sardinian artists of the time, in particular Biasi. [Gianni Olla]