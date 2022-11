Not Available

A group of high-school boys in Chiang Mai enjoy the finals years of their adolescent lives and try to negotiate the unpredictable path of growing up. The story centers on Tee, a sensitive boy who lives with his wayward and lovesick sister. After a domestic complication, Tee runs away from the northern city and ends up in Pattaya. As his friends and teachers try to bring him back for the final exam, Tee learns his life lessons the unusual way.