Not Available

Grease Guns

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Here it is! The absolute best antidote for the blahs in 1994. It's just what you need. Whether the excesses of the holiday season left you dragging a bit or sent you in search of a new high, GREASE GUNS is the perfect answer. Need your chassis overhauled? Have we got the guys for you!! Need a tune-up? Pistons recalibrated? Pipes blown out? System rewired? Fuel pump unblocked? Battery recharged? Oil changed? A really good fuck? Our guys have the equipment and know-how to do it all-and do it expertly. They're waiting down at the Palmer Repair Shop. GREASE GUNS auto/body specialists have just what you're looking for.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images