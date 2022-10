Not Available

When Joey Thurmond, a former professional wrestler and rodeo cowboy, quits the police force to realize his dream of performing as a clown full time, he recruits his family and puts his life's savings into the show. However, pressures mount while on the road when his acrobat is threatened with deportation and the 24/7 schedule puts a strain on his relationship with his co-star and son. Can Joey keep NoJoe's Clown Circus going until the end of the season?