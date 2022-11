Not Available

The guys from the wrong side of the tracks, low lifes, hustlers, that's what society called them. But these hotrod driving, skintight leather wearing punks with slicked back hair and piston pumpin' cocks call themselves Greasers. When they aren't working on cars they're working on each other's big dicks and greased up holes. Get ready for a nostaligic wild ride back to a simpler time as Trenton Ducati makes his NakedSword Directorial debut in Greasers!