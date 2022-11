Not Available

Filmmakers Joey Carey and J.J. Beck pack up their vegetable oil-powered 1981 Mercedes-Benz and set off on a cross-country road trip to explore the world of biodiesel fuel and vegetable oil conversion in this engaging documentary. In addition to appearances by Noam Chomsky, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Chong and Yoko Ono, the film also features interviews with representatives from vegetable oil-conversion companies such as Greasecar and Frybrid.