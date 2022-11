Not Available

In 1914, British explorer Ernest Shackleton set out to lead the first expedition across the last unknown continent: Antarctica. Using historical records, photos and rare film footage, this documentary tells the story of that arduous journey. After their ship became locked in ice, Shackleton and his men escaped death by walking across 600 miles of unstable ice floes, then journeyed another 850 miles through rough waters in a small open boat.