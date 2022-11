Not Available

Durango and Silverton - Chasms and curves, crevasses, gorges and perilous passes. Take a thrill ride on one of the most spectacular train lines in the country. Cumbres and Toltec - Climb aboard Mikado Steam Locomotive No. 488 for a historic ride on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad over the dramatic landscape of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Note: This is part five of a series of six parts.