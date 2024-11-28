Not Available

The Great American Wilderness presents a striking portrait of America's vanishing frontiers. From the dank, sullen swamplands of southern Florida to the icy, windblown peaks of Alaska's mountains, Bill Burrud's cameras explore the essence of our untamed lands. See hawk vs. rattlesnake in combat. Prowl with the cougar. Mount an ambush with the otter from underwater. Lurk in the reeds as an alligator stalks a fallen egret hatchling. Thrill to the awesome spectacle of nature's bounty, captured in Bill Burrud's classic adventure The Great American Wilderness.