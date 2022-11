Not Available

In this benefit concert, presented at UNESCO in Paris, celebrated tenor Placido Domingo is joined on stage by Shirley Verrett and Simon Estes, among others, to perform a selection of arias from Verdi and Puccini. Highlights include "Non Sono Tuo Figlio" from "Il Trovatore"; "Quando le Sere al Placido" from "Luisa Miller"; "Credo" from "Otello"; "Senza Mamma o Bimbo" from "Suir Angelica"; and "Vissi D'arte" from "Tosca."