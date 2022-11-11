Not Available

What comes to mind when you think of the largest structure built by living creatures? China's sprawling Great Wall? Or maybe the skyscrapers of New York and Dubai? The truth is, no human feat of construction can compare to the sheer size and majesty of the Great Barrier Reef--spanning more than 1,400 miles off the coast of Australia and home to countless unique species of aquatic life. Narrated by acclaimed Australian actor Eric Bana, Great Barrier Reef lets us experience the awe of this natural cityscape and introduces us to the visionaries and "citizen scientists" who are helping us better understand and protect the reef. Grab your mask and snorkel and come on an unforgettable adventure with sea turtles and manta rays, witness the birth of baby seahorses, participate in a coral watch expedition, and discover the exotic splendor of fluorescent corals at night as Great Barrier Reef captures the natural beauty and exquisite strangeness of this awesome, bizarre, and vibrant living world.