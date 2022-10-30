Great Barrier Reef

Not Available

It is the world's largest coral reef, the largest living structure on the planet and one of the wonders of the natural world. The three episodes of this documentary series explore in depth this biological miracle located in the Coral Sea in northeastern Australia and its complex life along more than 2,000 kilometers long. A journey from Heron Island in the south to the remote Torres Strait in the north. From the depths beyond the reef to the coral gardens and forests on the shores.