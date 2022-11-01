Great British Cars - Motoring in the Golden Age

Not Available

Celebrate an era when Britain ruled the roads in this fascinating journey. Glorious footage shows a cavalcade of the best of British, from the prestige of Rolls Royce to the practicality of Dagenham’s Fords. We are treated to wonderful close-ups of perfectly maintained and lovingly restored classics still running today, as well as archive footage of iconic machines in action on road and track in their heyday. From design workshops and factory floors to race circuit and modern day parades, this is an essential guide to the most important vehicles in British automotive history.