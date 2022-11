Not Available

A must for all chocolate lovers, this volume of the Discovery Channel's Great Chefs series features culinary experts from around the world creating decadent chocolate masterpieces from their own restaurants. Indulge in White Chocolate Mousse Cake, Chocolate and Drambuie Soufflé, Chocolate Fontaine, four kinds of Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Terrine and more as the chefs whip up the delectable desserts while providing step-by-step instructions.