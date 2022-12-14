Great Churches, Cathedrals, Temples & Holy Places: A Visual Tour with Classical Music

Not Available

Take a sacred journey to the furthest reaches of the globe in search of the most magnificent and breathtaking churches, cathedrals, temples, shrines, and holy places the world has to offer. Be awe-struck by the architecture of Westminster Abbey with its towers and high-vaulted ceilings or the design of Notre Dame with its famous rose windows and gargoyles. Revel in the grandeur of Haghia Sophia, once the world’s largest Byzantine Church with its famous dome, or contemplate the ruins of Middle Eastern, Greek, and Mexican temples. Indulge in the tiled domes of mosques throughout the Middle East and delight in the views of gilded temples in Asia and India. Explore the facades of hundreds of holy places, and get up-close-and-personal with their architectural details including cloisters, tombs, statuaries, and the world’s most impressive stained glass windows.