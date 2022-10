Not Available

Three renowned dancers from the world of international ballet, Vladimir Malakhov (winner of the Nijinsky Award 2002), Lucia Lacarra and Kiyoko Kimura, introduce and perform pieces that are especially close to their hearts, by the acclaimed choreographers Marius Petipa, Mikhail Fokine, Kenneth MacMillan, Uwe Scholz, Renato Zanella and Val Caniparoli. Featuring music by J.S. Bach, Bruckner, Chopin, Massenet, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Weber, this is an essential film for ballet fans.