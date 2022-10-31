Not Available

"Great Day" tells the story of two uncles who live in an old folks home. Aggravated by an argument and with the help of Ah Hock and Ultraman, the two men decide to escape from the home and find their children, just to show off whose children are better. The fun catches on with odd circumstances one after another, but in the end of the day it's going to be a big reunion at the old folk's home. This movie open before the Chinese New Year and patrons have difficulty getting tickets to the movie. This movie can be said to be Part 2 of WOO HOO TIGER, both of which comprise of the same cast. Both movie do not relate to each other of course…A must see for everyone.