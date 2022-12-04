Great friend

Not Available

The film is about two friends trying to get money and the way they found is to steal and take after they managed to steal and take from one vehicle, they try to steal from the other vehicle but suddenly Samuel (the house committee of the building) comes to them and sees that they stole from his vehicle and are complicated now. I think my film is built on conclusions and questions, and mostly gives a lot of space to the viewer's thought and questions, which is one of my important goals in making the film.