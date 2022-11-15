Great Irish Sing-Along: Pub Songs from Ireland

Not Available

When it comes to enjoying a good night out in the company of fine friends and a glass or two of a favorite brew, the Irish are renowned the world over for their immense capacity for turning even a quiet drink in the local pub into a great social event. And of course no self-respecting Irish get together would ever be complete without a traditional sing-along to round off the proceedings. This “Great Irish Sing-along” has been compiled to bring you the very best traditional music celebrated throughout all Ireland, featuring David Keogh and his band “Wylde Green”, renowned worldwide for returning such classics as “Danny Boy”, “Seven Drunken Nights” and “The Irish Rover” to prominence on the contemporary Irish music scene. Filmed on location at some of Ireland’s best-loved beauty spots, this program is a delightful mix of “Wylde Green” performing live in a traditional Irish pub with the rolling glens, rippling lochs and tumbling waterfalls of the Emerald Isle itself.