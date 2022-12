Not Available

Several Great Lakes historians discuss the reasons why severe weather on the Great Lakes makes ships more vulnerable than on the ocean. Included are details of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975, the Daniel T. Morrell in 1966, the Carl D. Bradley in 1958, the Noronic in 1949, G.P. Griffith in 1850, and the storm of 1913, which caused the loss of 40 ships and 235 people.