Kim Jong Il, the Stalinist David O. Selznick, ran the state film studio as a way of promoting his own and his father's cult of personality. The film's title GREAT MAN AND CINEMA comes from a propaganda booklet filled with stories of how the Dear Leader has written, edited, produced and given acting advice in films for the last forty years. This film succinctly synthesizes the Dear Leader's directing philosophy with his feelings toward the imperialist beast at his heels. GREAT MAN AND CINEMA is part of Mike Plante's Lunchfilm series of commissioned shorts (made for the cost of a lunch between Plante and filmmaker Jim Finn).