Great Mazinger vs. Getter Robo G: The Great Space Encounter

A great rivalry confronts Tetsuya Tsurugi Great Mazinger pilot, with the team of Getter Robo pilots, Ruy Nagare, Hayato Jin and Musashi Tomoe. When carrying out a reconnaissance flight after the appearance of a UFO Robo Getter pilots meet face to face with a hostile ship deploys on them all their firepower before fleeing. Meanwhile the fortress of Science receives an alert from Yokohama: The UFO has left on earth a giant reptile that is powered by all the metal and the fuel that can find. Tetsuya is ordered to intervene with Great Mazinger. When trying kill the monster with Great Mazinger, Tetsuya realizes that the threat is more terrifying than expected.