Great Moments in Aviation

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The film follows Gabriel Angel (Rakie Ayola), a young Caribbean aviator who falls in love with the forger Duncan Stewart (Jonathan Pryce) on her journey to England. Stewart is pursued by his nemesis Rex Goodyear (John Hurt), and the group are supported by Dr Angela Bead (Vanessa Redgrave) and Miss Gwendolyn Quim (Dorothy Tutin), retired missionaries who become lovers during the voyage.

Cast

John HurtRex Goodyear
Jonathan PryceDuncan Stewart
Rakie AyolaGabriel Angel
Tricia McAlpinGwendolyn Quim
Vanessa RedgraveDr. Angela Bead

