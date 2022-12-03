Great Monuments of Washington DC

Not Available

Take a privileged look inside the building that is part monument part command center and part luxury mansion - an executive residence that is the international icon of the American presidency. This program offers a remarkable historical tour of the White House from its burning at the hands of the British in the War of 1812 to a tour of Jackie Kennedy's White House redecorations with the First Lady in 1960. In this fascinating examination of the resplendent Washington landmarks that commemorate our most celebrated leaders learn the stories behind the structures including how Freemasons influenced the Washington Monument and why a man was ousted from the opening ceremony of the Lincoln Memorial. From the unforgettable vision of Arlington Cemetery to the controversy that nearly derailed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial this program examines the nation's legendary war monuments and the heroes who inspired them.