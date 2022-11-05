Great Northern Railway Volume II

Not Available

The most complete and comprehensive collection of railroading films ever compiled on any subject - the Anthony DeRosa collection on the Great Northern. Shot in 8mm color film over a 40 year period, this collection covers the GN route from Seattle to Superior. This will be a stunning series of videos that brings you rare and spectacular scenes that you have never scene before. Volume II covers the diesel locomotives that are common to everyday use across the vast Great Northern system, including Northern Pacific and SP&S diesel power. You'll also see GN's mighty electrics!