This collection of amazing pas de deux from some legendary ballets brings new meaning to the phrase "Meet you at the barre." Among the scintillating dances are several famous terpsichorean partnerships, such as Margot Fonteyn and Rudolph Nureyev in "Le Corsaire." Also featured are Darcey Bussell and Jonathan Cope, Cynthia Harvey and Mikhail Baryshnikov, and several others.