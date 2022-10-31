Not Available

Blistering speed, exotic looks, ear-splitting noise, rubber-burning power and outrageous price tags – these are the world’s Great Performance Cars. Since the first automobile there have been cars which have fuelled desire among motoring enthusiasts, with the very greatest remaining a dream for most and reality for only a fortunate few. Now, you can experience the spine-tingling thrill of created by being close to one of the modern icons of the road. In this mouth-watering parade of the latest super and hypercars, we explore the rarefied world of the ultimate motoring machines. Full technical details, lingering close-ups and action from road and track let you see today’s greatest performance cars doing what they were designed for – setting pulses racing with unrivalled power and stunning lines.