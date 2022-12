Not Available

Showcases a series of daring raid made by various sections of the British military during World War II. The raids highlighted are "Stopping Hitler's A-Bomb", "Prison Busters", Radar Beam Raiders", "Storm at St. Nazaire", "Cockleshell Raiders" and "Arctic Commando Assaults". Each raid is analyzed, the reasons for it taking place, the planning and execution plus the results and consequences.