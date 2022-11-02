Not Available

There is nothing in the world to compare with a drop of Scotch whisky for warming the body and soul on a cold winter's night, and since the most ancient of times, the people of Scotland have skillfully transformed the making of whisky into a veritable art form. Today everyone can delight in the flavours of this traditional spirit, discovering for themselves exactly what it is that makes Scotch whisky truly great. "Great Scotch Whisky" has been created to help you really appreciate the subtleties of this fascinating and traditional tipple. From the gentle single malts of Speyside right through to the mighty peaty brews of Islay, travel around Scotland to search out such whisky legends as Glenfiddich, Glenlivet, Bowmore and Lagavulin. Soak up the wonderful Scottish atmosphere, laced with all the history and beauty of a truly remarkable landscape, and enjoy as a connoisseur a taste of what Scotland's internationally acclaimed whisky industry proudly has to offer.