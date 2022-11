Not Available

Tour the magnificent Scottish countryside in this musical travelogue while you follow along with the great songs of Scotland. Featuring 16 traditional Scottish songs. Loch Lomond • Wylde Mountain Thyme • Jolly Beggarman • Amazing Grace • Scotland the Brave • Night Visiting Song • Johnny Cope • Dainty Davey • Mairiʼs Wedding • The Skye Boat Song • Rattlinʼ Roaring Willie • Flower of Scotland • Ye Jacobites By Name • Falling of Falkirk • The Willow Tree • Auld Lang Syne