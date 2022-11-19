Not Available

Great Tenor Performances outbids the famous Three Tenors by putting a dozen tenors (including the big three--Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti) in one compilation. One or two numbers fall short of greatness, but within the limits of what was available to them, the producers live up to the ambitious title. Domingo is particularly well represented with three arias, and Carreras has two. Only one Pavarotti performance is shown, but it's a good one: a youthful Celeste Aida from San Francisco. But the real meat is in the work of the other nine tenors. The muscular Samson of Jon Vickers contrasts with the bel canto delicacy of Mark Ainsley and Max-Rene Cosotti. Vladimir Atlantov as Otello, Giacomo Aragall as Cavaradossi, and Neil Shicoff as Rodolfo in La Bohème show that Domingo is not the sole proprietor of these roles. A pleasing rarity is Roberto Alagna in two excerpts from Verdi's original version of Don Carlos, with a French text.