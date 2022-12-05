Great White Live & Raw

Not Available

This DVD/CD features vintage performances of the top-selling SoCal blues rockers captured live in Irvine and Modesto, CA! Hand selected by the band members, this DVD features smash hit singles "Once Bitten Twice Shy" and "Rock Me" and more. A 5.1 audio mix is available in addition to the stereo mix and bonus interview with Jack Russell! Scrappy, down-to-earth, and tinged with a bit of glam spirit, L.A's Great White ruled the '80s airwaves with their straightforward approach to hard rock. This program captures the band in a live setting with two California concerts recorded in the 90s for a total of 29 rocking tracks.