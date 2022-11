Not Available

Georgia O'Keeffe was an American abstract painter, famous for the purity and lucidity of her still-life compositions. O'Keeffe moved to New Mexico in 1949, and is best known for her large paintings of desert flowers and scenery, in which single blossoms or objects such as a cow's skull are presented in close-up views. Titles in the series include: D2167 Mary Cassatt D2168 Frida Kahlo D2169 Georgia O'Keeffe