Great Women of Islam at the Time of the Prophet (pbuh)

From Badr International comes the long-awaited series, Animated Stories of Islam, relating some of the great stories that took place before, during and after the Prophet Muhammad. Great Women of Islam, the second film in the 3-part series, chronicles the lives of some of the most prominent women in Islam that helped shape the religion to what it has become to. Includes famous stories of the Prophet's wife Khadija, Maryam (the mother of Jesus), Assiya (the wife of the evil Pharoah), and many more.