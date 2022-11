Not Available

Greater Tuna presents a day in the life of the town of Tuna, Texas and its twenty or so eccentric characters. Here's the kicker: All of those characters -- who range the gamut from adolescent to elderly, male and female, with all kinds of personalities and personal characteristics -- are portrayed by only two men (ably played by Kyle McClaran and Landon Starnes in Garland Civic Theatre's entertaining production). - by Richard Goulde