Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: Daniel and the Lion's Den

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

GoodTimes Entertainment

There are many heroes in the Old Testament. Some are great warriors. But others are men of quiet faith--men who display their courage not on the battle field, but simply by refusing to disobey God. Daniel is such a man. His story has been brought to life in a beautifully animated film that will appeal to your entire family. Daniel and the Lion's Den is one of the twelve programs in the Greatest Heroes and Legends of the Bible series. This program features: All-new animation, an introduction by Charlton Heston, and "Simon & Gimmel -Your Faithful Guides," two animated characters who lead viewers through the story and make it accessible for all ages

Cast

