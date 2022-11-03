Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: Daniel and the Lion's Den

Not Available

There are many heroes in the Old Testament. Some are great warriors. But others are men of quiet faith--men who display their courage not on the battle field, but simply by refusing to disobey God. Daniel is such a man. His story has been brought to life in a beautifully animated film that will appeal to your entire family. Daniel and the Lion's Den is one of the twelve programs in the Greatest Heroes and Legends of the Bible series. This program features: All-new animation, an introduction by Charlton Heston, and "Simon & Gimmel -Your Faithful Guides," two animated characters who lead viewers through the story and make it accessible for all ages