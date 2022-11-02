Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: David and Goliath

Not Available

This is one of the most inspiring stories of all time. When the story begins, David is a mere shepherd boy. He is a lad of uncommon courage. But no one imagines that he will someday become King of Israel-no one, that is, except for God. And so, David must prove himself. He does so by defeating Goliath. Later, he faces an even greater challenge. But his faith in the Lord allows him to overcome all obstacles. And eventually, he takes his rightful place on the throne. David and Goliath is one of the twelve programs in the Greatest Heroes and Legends of the Bible series. This program features: All-new animation, an introduction by Charlton Heston, and "Simon & Gimmel -Your Faithful Guides," two animated characters who lead viewers through the story and make it accessible for all ages