Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: Sodom and Gomorrah

As the story opens, Abraham (or Abram, as he is initially called) is a mere teenager. But as he grows into manhood, it becomes clear that God has important plans for him. "You are a righteous man," God says. "Therefore I will make your descendants into a great nation. Go, therefore, to the land I will show you." Abraham obeys and brings his wife Sarah along with him. In the course of their journeys, Abraham and Sarah experience many difficulties. They witness the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah and in the process learn an important lesson about God's wrath. Many years later, Abraham faces the greatest test of all. He must make a choice between his love for God and his love for his only son. The story ends happily, of course. But in the process, it conveys an important message about the power of faith.