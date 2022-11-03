Greatest Heroes and Legends of The Bible: The Apostles

Not Available

After the death and resurrection of Jesus, His followers dedicated themselves to spreading His message throughout the land. Now you can share this uplifting story with your entire family. The Apostles begins with a miracle. Peter, having been filled with the power of the Holy Spirit, heals a man who has been crippled since birth. The crowd that witnesses the miracle is amazed. But Peter reminds them that he performed this wondrous act for one reason only-to glorify Jesus' name. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Peter and the other Apostles are in great danger. The religious authorities see them as a serious threat. And many of them are, indeed, persecuted. At the same time, however, some of the persecutors are themselves converted. Among them is a man who will eventually become the most important Apostle of all.